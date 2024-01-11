Katara To Release 5,000 Pigeons For Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara will release 5,000 pigeons today, January 11 marking the launch of the foundation's activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup.

From January 12 to February 10, Katara has lined-up 46 diverse events including a rich and diverse programme full of various types of Qatari and Asian culture, art, custom, and popular heritage.

Among the activities include: the Street Art Festival will be held during the period from January 12 to February 10 between the corridors of Katara, as artists, actors and musicians will perform from 3pm to 11pm. Katara will also host the 4th edition of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival at Katara Corniche from February 1 to 11, as the festival is one of the most prominent international festivals that brings the best types of purebred Arabian horses in the world.

The audience will witness several exciting and distinctive performances, such as:“The Military Music Choir Show, held in Al Hikma courtyard between January 12 and February 10, and the Parachute show, held on Katara Beach and includes stunning performances by the Joint Special Forces, under the supervision of the Qatar Air Sports Committee. Al Hikma courtyard will as well host the Qatari Ardha, where a group of people will perform on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday a traditional Qatari art, performed by a group of men and facing one each other or standing in semi circles and holding swords in their right hands while performing this folk dance.