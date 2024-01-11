Minister Of Labour Discusses Bilateral Relations With Ambassador Of India

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar H E Vipul. During the meeting, they discussed various facets of collaboration between the two nations and explored effective ways to strengthen and advance these aspects within the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.