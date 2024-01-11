Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council Promotes Tourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture Sheikh H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, the chair of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, praised the committee's efforts in strengthening rapprochement between the two nations in culture and tourism fields.

This came during the launch of the flights of Qatar Airways to AlUla City of Saudi Arabia in the presence of Minister of Culture of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H H Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and the chair of the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment.

HE the Minister of Culture said the inauguration is one of the productive successes made by the Qatar-Saudi Coordination Council's Committee of Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, appreciating the interest of HH Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud and his contribution in achieving this milestone.

HE the Minister of Culture expressed his pride in the Qatari-Saudi relationship deepened by culture, affirming that culture is a core pillar in promoting rapprochement among intellectuals of the two nations. He underscored the significance of investing in the archeological sites and making them available to explore the richness of the civilizational repertoire AlUla region embraces, emphasizing that the preservation of heritage is one of the most critical objectives of the cultural action.

The historical and heritage landmarks can attract the people of the region and the world, as these sites hold a civilizational diversity in presenting the honored image of inter-cultural dialogue, His Excellency said.

HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani toured the first UNESCO heritage site in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Situated about 1,100 km from Riyadh, AlUla City is one of the vital areas that was renowned in the past for being a major commercial hub located at the crossroads of several ancient civilizations.

For his part, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer said he is delighted to see the group's destinations in Saudi Arabia growing constantly, as the Qatari carrier operates flights to 10 major cities in the kingdom, adding that he is pleased to offer an opportunity for travelers from around the world to visit these magnificent cities that abound with numerous cultural, historical, and natural experiences.

The Qatar Airways looks forward to offering an exceptional traveling experience for all travelers from the kingdom through the modern fleet of its aircraft via Hamad International Airport, the best airport in the Middle East, Al Meer added.

AlUla City has been added to the network of Qatar Airways destinations to purposefully increase the options that allow travelers, whether they are businesspeople or tourists from over 170 destinations worldwide, to explore the most prevalent destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.