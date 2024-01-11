TOD Unveils Exclusive AFC And AFCON Streaming Packages For MENA Audience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TOD, the premium sports and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, has announced exclusive packages for the highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 tournaments.

Football enthusiasts across the region can immerse themselves in the action, with AFC commencing on January 12 to February 10, and AFCON taking place from January 13 to February 11.

In the highly anticipated AFC, 24 teams, including hosts and reigning champions Qatar and football powerhouses Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, are set to compete for glory.

TOD will present matches from AFC in both Arabic and English, with dedicated studios for each language, ensuring a tailored and immersive experience for all football enthusiasts.

TOD is set to stream the fierce competition and captivating football from AFCON 2023, hosted by Ivory Coast, featuring 24 teams, including notable favorites like Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria. AFCON 2023 also boasts a roster of football stars, eyes set on top favourite players like Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroonian striker, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Senegalese top scorer Sadio Mane, Algerian star player Riyad Mehrez, and the region's favourite Mohamad Salah representing Egypt.

By streaming the matches on TOD, viewers have advantages such as multilingual coverage, match center feature and flexible streaming.

TOD's VP of Marketing and Sales, John Paul Mckerlie, emphasized,“TOD continues to set the standard for sports streaming in the MENA region, ensuring its subscribers enjoy a cutting-edge, immersive, and interactive football-watching experience. January is action-packed with live football action from Asia-Australia, and Africa. Our specific tournament-oriented package offers football fans the flexibility to watch their favourite teams, in premium HD viewing experience on the device of their choice - without having to depend on insecure channels, which may compromise viewers' data and security.”