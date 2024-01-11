Indian Pavilion At Lusail Boulevard Opens

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre Qatar under the aegis of Embassy of India, Qatar, have set up a month-long Indian pavilion at Lusail Boulevard for celebrating AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The pavilion was inaugurated at 4pm on January 10, 2024, with cultural performances led by Maharashtra Mandal Qatar's Avinash Gaikwad who performed the Traditional Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha Pathak. This was followed by the traditional Chenda Melam, the performance led by Gopinath.

The pavilion showcases various India artifacts and small-scale replica of Taj Mahal, that is drawing visitors to the pavilion.



Qatar in spotlight again as AFC Asian Cup kick-off approaches Football fever returns at Lusail Boulevard; 24 Country Zones to celebrate Asian Cup

Read Also

Subramanya Hebbagelu and Gargy Vaidya from ICC are the lead coordinator for this pavilion and the various cultural performances that will be part of the month-long celebrations.