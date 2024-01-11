Osama Saraya Wins AFASU Golden Journalism Award For His Distinguished Journalistic Career

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Hossam Darwish, President of the African-Asian Union (AFASU), which emerged from the Organization of African-Asian Solidarity, presented the prestigious African-Asian Union Golden Award for Journalism Excellence (AFASU Golden Award) to the renowned Egyptian journalist Osama Saraya during the 65th anniversary seminar on African-Asian solidarity held at the headquarters of the Organization of African-Asian Solidarity in El Manial.

The AFASU Golden Award is known as the highest honor presented by the union. It has previously been awarded to notable figures such as President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Tanzanian Minister of Investment Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali, Anan El-Galali, Kamel Abou Ali, and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayeb, as well as many other distinguished African and Asian figures in their respective fields.

Darwish affirmed that journalist Saraya truly deserves this prestigious award for his overall works and distinguished career in journalism.

Adel Al-Muslimani, CEO of the AFASU union, stated that Saraya's achievement represents the culmination of his efforts and expertise in delivering unique experiences that meet the needs of the audience. Saraya provides rich content that combines professional accuracy and coverage of contemporary issues.

Major General Hossam Badr El-Din provided a biography of Osama Saraya, confirming that he received the unanimous vote of the thirty-three-member judging committee. Saraya was born on March 24, 1952, and graduated from the Faculty of Mass Communication in 1975. He served as the editor-in-chief of Al-Ahram newspaper from July 2005 to March 2011, and he currently writes a weekly article published on Fridays, where he discusses his political opinions and Egypt's internal and external affairs. His articles can be read on the official website of Al-Ahram newspaper in the editor-in-chief's articles section. Saraya is credited with establishing Al-Ahram Al-Arabi newspaper. Prior to his editor-in-chief position, he worked as an economic editor at Al-Ahram and later became the head of the economic page from 1988 to 1992. He then worked as a director of the newspaper's branch in Saudi Arabia before returning to Egypt to assume the editor-in-chief position of Al-Ahram Al-Arabi magazine in 1998. He succeeded Ibrahim Nafea, who held the positions of editor-in-chief and chairman of the board of directors for over a quarter of a century.