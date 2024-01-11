Jollibee Group Recognized In Time Magazine's World's Best Companies 2023 And Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 January 2024 - More than spreading joy with great tasting food around the world, the Jollibee Group is committed to nourishing a professional workplace culture and high employee engagement, while sustaining its global growth and progressing on its sustainability goals.



The Jollibee Group has recently received double recognition on the international stage with its inclusion in TIME Magazine's "World's Best Companies 2023" list and a repeat citation at the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards (GEWA), proving that employee experience can help drive business success.



"We have pursued over the years transformations and innovations, including the People Agenda, and these awards are affirmations that we're on the right path in doing what is best for our employees, which also serves our customers best," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group President and CEO.



Among the world's best



The Jollibee Group continues to reinforce its global standing by clinching a spot in TIME's inaugural edition of the "World's Best Companies 2023" list, solidifying its commitment to excellence and its status as a world-class and most-engaged workplace culture in the world.



The ranking evaluated 750 of the top-performing companies across different industries across the world using Statista's comprehensive research study, focused on three key areas-revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability.



The Jollibee Group earned a "high" mark for growth rate, attributed to its dynamic international expansion and substantial financial gains. Notably, its 2022 operating profit marked a 58.4% increase from 2021 and a 6.5% surge beyond the 2018 pre-pandemic peak while its systemwide sales in 2022 is a 40.2% growth from 2021 (using PHP values).



In employee satisfaction, the company ranked 57th globally, putting a spotlight on initiatives focused on workforce well-being, validated by high employee engagement scores.



Exceptional employee engagement



For the second time, the company stands among only 57 organizations globally to receive the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards (GEWA), an award given by global analytics and advice firm Gallup to celebrate elite workplaces that fully embrace high engagement among their employees and exemplify the unmatched business advantages it offers.



Gallup's criteria for this award involve organizations having at least 72 percent of their workforce engaged, far exceeding the global average of 21 percent. The Jollibee Group's commitment to creating an environment where employees are largely happy, highly committed to their work, and connected to their workplace is evident in this outstanding achievement.



The recent recognitions earned by the Jollibee Group emphasize its commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, the company launched its global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, which revolves around the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet. Under the People pillar, the primary thrust is on helping make people's lives better, with Employee Welfare as one of its focus areas. Goals and initiatives under this focus area, from engagement to training and development, have been set to contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



"From the beginning of our 45-year history, we have always believed that our people and our culture are what propel us to do things that are extraordinary, that make us achieve even the craziest of dreams. The outstanding growth, the record-high performance, and all these awards wouldn't have happened without our Jollibee Group team," said Tanmantiong.







