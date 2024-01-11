Book On Asian Cup To Be Launched On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Museum of Qatar will host the launch of a commemorative book entitled 'Atlas of the 2023 Asian Cup' on January 14, 2024, just two days after the start of the 18th edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar. The event, which is sponsored by Qatar Museums, will honour a number of Ambassadors of the countries participating in this edition of the Asian Cup, which Qatar is hosting for the third time in its history. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani, the main author of the book 'Atlas of the Asian Cup', said that this book comes within the framework of the efforts made to promote this event in Qatar. He said that the book introduces the participating countries and an overview of their teams.

Sheikh Thani said that it also reviews the history of previous tournaments since the first tournament launched in 1956, the stages that this tournament went through, and the capitals that hosted it. He noted the great importance of hosting this tournament as it is a living example of the high status that Qatar has reached as it hosts international sports tournaments, where the echoes and atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 still permeate the place.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said that participating in sponsoring this book comes as part of the celebration of the country's hosting of one of the largest Asian sporting events, as the Asian Cup in its 18th edition comes to consolidate Doha's position as the capital of global sports. He added that this hosting will leave a great material and moral impact and will become part of the state's legacy, and thus this legacy will become part of Qatar Museums.

Dr. Buthaina Hassan Al-Ansari, the general supervisor of the issuance and launch of the book, said:“Here is Qatar, as a global capital of sports, opening its doors as it is on a renewed date with major sporting events.”

She said that Qatar is hosting the tournament with the participation of the giants of the Asian continent, the famous teams and their enthusiastic fans. Therefore, Al Ansari said:“We decided to issue this book to be a reliable source chronicling the journey of the Asian Cup since its inception in 1956 in Hong Kong, the countries that hosted it and the teams that held the title and the results, all the way to the current 18th edition, with documentation of each tournament.” She added,“We also shed light on the role of the Asian Football Confederation in giving the tournament shine and prestige.”

Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al Thani said that Ambassadors of countries participating in the tournament will be honoured. A session will be held entitled 'Sports and the Power of Qatari Diplomacy', in which prominent sports figures will speak, led by Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Mohammed bin Youssef Al Mana, President of Qatar Press Centre Saad Al Rumaihi, President of the Qatar Olympic Sports Museum Abdullah Al Mulla, Editor-in-chief of Stad Doha publication Majed Al Khilafi.