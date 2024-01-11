Authorities Uncover Fake Platforms Selling AFC Asian Cup Tickets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Fraudulent websites impersonating a ticket-selling platform have been discovered by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA).

In a statement shared on social media, the agency has warned the public against purchasing tickets for the AFC Asian Cup from fake websites that impersonate the official ticket-selling platform of the Qatar Football Association.

It further stated that these "deceptive sites exploit the public's enthusiasm for this tournament by creating unreliable websites and accounts for fraudulent purposes."

NCSA has exposed several such websites and a social media account to spread awareness to the general public.



It further advised all interested matchgoers to purchase tickets from the official platform or designated ticket resale websites to avoid falling victim to phishing and fraud campaigns, which can compromise personal information and banking details.

Fans also have the option to resell their tickets by visiting the tournament's official website and logging in to access their tickets in the 'My Orders' section.

From here, a fan may choose the tickets that need to be released for resale. In doing so, the resell of a ticket is considered final and cannot be undone.

Tickets purchased or resold via unauthorized sales channels are not valid and are subject to cancellation at any time without notice.

Nearly a million tickets have been sold for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 which will kick off tomorrow, January 12, promising a surprising open ceremony and a thrilling match between the host country, Qatar, and Lebanon. The Local Organizing Committee for the tournament intends to carry forward the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 20222's success as football blankets the nation once again.