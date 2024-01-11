USA Boxing contemplates permitting transgender people to fight biological females

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift outlined in its 2024 rulebook, USA Boxing has announced that transgender individuals who transition from male to female will now be allowed to compete against biological women, a decision met with substantial criticism and concerns within the boxing community. The move has been described by some as allowing "men, basically, beating up women," leading to a heated debate on fairness and safety in sports.



Under the new rules, men aged 18 and above seeking to compete against women must undergo gender reassignment surgery and commit to quarterly hormone testing for a period of four years. Transgender participants are required to demonstrate a plasma testosterone concentration of less than 5 nanomoles per liter during these four years. This stringent requirement aims to address concerns related to hormone levels, as the normal range for adult men is between 10 to 35 nmol/L, while for adult women, it is 0.5 to 2.4 nmol/L.



USA Boxing defended its decision, stating that the policy's primary objective is to ensure fairness and safety for all boxers. However, the controversial move has sparked a backlash from some within the boxing community, including former champions who argue that the decision poses inherent risks and challenges the principles of fair competition.



Notably, other sports organizations have opted for a different approach, implementing blanket bans on transgender competitors instead of establishing complex eligibility criteria. The International Cycling Union, for example, rejected the idea that low testosterone levels alone can "completely eliminate the benefits of testosterone during puberty in men." The organization emphasized concerns about the biomechanical advantages transgender women may retain due to their male bone structure.



Furthermore, studies have indicated that even after two years of taking female hormones, transgender women may maintain athletic advantages over biological women. The ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender individuals in competitive sports underscores the complexity of balancing inclusivity, fairness, and the potential advantages conferred by biological factors.



As the sporting world grapples with evolving perspectives on gender inclusivity, USA Boxing's decision serves as a focal point for discussions surrounding the delicate balance between ensuring a level playing field and accommodating diverse identities within the realm of competitive sports.





