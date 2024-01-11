(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has delivered a scathing critique of the West's strategy in dealing with the Ukraine crisis, calling funding and arming Ukraine a "futile waste of human resources and money." In an op-ed published on Tuesday in Slovakia's Pravda newspaper, Fico expressed his opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, arguing that it would only lead to a tragic outcome, with Ukrainian cemeteries filled with "thousands of dead soldiers."



Fico, who cut off Slovakia's military aid to Ukraine after his party's electoral victory in September, has been at odds with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, who advocates for providing Ukraine with the means to defend itself. The Prime Minister dismissed such calls as "stupid liberal and progressive demagoguery," asserting his commitment to a different approach.



In the op-ed, Fico criticized the West for consistently misjudging the situation in Russia, despite significant financial and military support provided to Ukraine. He argued that Russia maintains complete military control over the occupied territories, rendering Ukraine incapable of mounting a meaningful military counter-offensive. Fico highlighted the country's increasing dependence on Western financial aid, expressing concern about unforeseeable consequences for Ukrainians in the years to come.



The op-ed adds fuel to the ongoing debate within Slovakia about its stance on the Ukraine crisis, with accusations of Fico aligning with the Kremlin and opposition from those who argue for a more robust Western intervention to support Ukraine. Fico's critique underscores broader challenges and differing perspectives within the European Union regarding the most effective approach to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





