Aristocrattm Brings Land-Based And Online Gaming Together At ICE 2024

Aristocrat GamingTM to highlight an impressive lineup of new games; AnaxiTM to showcase the one-player experience, bringing land-based player-favourite games online

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat GamingTM invites the gaming industry to "Play the A" at ICE 2024 in London, taking place from Feb. 6-8, 2024. The company is set to display more than 75 games as part of its expansive portfolio of Premium, For Sale, and For Sale Link titles for the EMEA region.

AnaxiTM , Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business, will bring customers along the one-player experience while showcasing the latest developments and popular titles including the Buffalo Gold CollectionTM, Jackpot CarnivalTM, and more.

"We are committed to the growth of EMEA and expanding our offerings to our customers, that is why we continue to invest heavily in design and development each year, to create games that help to meet our customers' needs and player demand," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "We invite all ICE attendees to come experience our industry-leading games, cabinets, and online integrations first-hand to see what's possible for their floors."

Leading the display of Premium titles is Jackpot Carnival TM. Named "Slot of the Year" at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023, ICE 2024 marks the game's European premiere. Housed in the MarsXTM Portrait cabinet, Jackpot Carnival is a festival of fun with innovative gameplay, complete with themed bonus features and free games with multipliers, as well as familiar game titles like BuffaloTM, THE POWER OF 88TM, and more on the horizon.

Tarzan® Link: City of GoldTM and Palace of DiamondsTM which offer popular mechanics like Hold & Spin, Super Hold & Spin, and Super Super Hold & Spin features with guaranteed Cash-on-Reels prizes.

Where's the Gold JackpotsTM: BuffaloTM, GeishaTM, and PompeiiTM currently topping the Eilers U.S. charts, these games expand on player-favourite titles with an increase in base game and jackpot multipliers.

Dragon LinkTM: Autumn MoonTM, Genghis KhanTM, Golden CenturyTM, Happy & ProsperousTM, Panda MagicTM, and Peace and Long LifeTM provide entertainment with every spin as players chase the free spin scatter, wild stacks, and the Hold & Spin Bonus. Super Bowl LinkTM, the first NFL-themed slot on the MarsXTM Portrait cabinet from the company's exclusive NFL Slots global license.

For Sale Links by Aristocrat Gaming continue to gain popularity with operators and players across EMEA, and this year, 100 percent of the Game Sales titles featured at ICE are link-enabled. New For Sale Link games on display include Ju Cai Gin GuiTM and Fortune HarmonyTM on the MarsXTM

Upright, and Lunar CashTM, Reign of GoldTM, and Triple Power LinkTM on the MarsX Portrait cabinet.

Also featured will be a zone dedicated to South Africa with the popular 5 DragonsTM game family configured in South African Rand currency.

Additionally, a section dedicated to the UK will feature a lineup of five game families and well-established hits.

Proudly part of Aristocrat, Anaxi brings a portfolio of world-class content, technology, and creativity to the iGaming industry. Bridging the player journey from land-based to online, popular Aristocrat titles like BuffaloTM, Buffalo GoldTM, Buffalo ChiefTM, Cash Express Luxury LineTM and Jackpot CarnivalTM can now be enjoyed in online casinos. With new games and jackpot features, players globally can enjoy the largest suite of game options, all of which will be on display at ICE.

Aristocrat recently opened its newest integration centre in Barcelona, another milestone for the company, reinforcing its long-term investment in the EMEA region and the teams that serve within it.

For more information, visit Aristocrat Gaming on ICE Stand S6-250, contact your Aristocrat Gaming sales representative, or visit .

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES SPAIN SL

Aristocrat Technologies Spain SL is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at .

ABOUT ANAXI

Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 800 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.



