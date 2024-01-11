Bivalvia Market To Grow By CAGR Of 3.36% In 2024 Increasing Demand For Nutritious Food Boosts The Market- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The bivalvia market is set to grow by USD 4.65 billion from 2023

3.36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing demand for nutritious food.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bivalvia Market 2024-2028

The increasing demand for nutritious food drives the market growth.

Clams, mussels, oysters, and scallops, integral to this market, are sought after due to their nutritional value. Bivalve farming, aquaculture, and pearl farming constitute key components of the thriving shellfish industry. Innovations in bivalve processing, sustainable seafood practices, and advanced harvesting techniques further boost

the bivalve market

growth and viability.

The report on the Bivalvia market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Bivalvia Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

TRENDS

The growth of bivalve mariculture worldwide is a primary trend in the market.

As seafood consumption rises, shellfish products like clams, mussels, oysters, and scallops witness increased demand, influencing bivalve exports and bivalve imports within the bivalve supply chain. This growth, while beneficial, necessitates stringent measures to safeguard aquatic ecosystems from shellfish diseases. Advancements in shellfish processing technology contribute to enhancing bivalve nutrition, reflecting the evolving bivalve market trends in the industry.

CHALLENGES

Stringent regulations and high tariffs on seafood imports are one of the key challenges hindering the Bivalvia market growth.

Amidst growth and opportunities, comprehensive bivalve market research and bivalve market analysis become imperative for informed decisions due to evolving bivalve industry regulations and seafood safety standards. Shellfish market segmentations further complicate matters, demanding sustainable aquaculture practices to ensure growth aligns with bivalve market challenges. Navigating these intricacies poses a significant hurdle despite the potential bivalve market opportunities.

Bivalvia Market

2024-2028: Market Segmentation

The bivalvia market analysis includes type, source, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Innovations in the packaging of Bivalvia, increasing e-commerce channels for sales, and the growth of bivalve mariculture worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the Bivalvia market growth during the next few years.

The market growth by the clams segment

is significant during the forecast period. The category of clams encompasses a variety of shellfish belonging to the mollusk family.

The rising preference for

natural and organic products will fuel the

wild harvest segment which will increase the market growth.

The wild harvest segment involves the collection of natural resources, seafood, or products directly from their natural or wild habitats.

The Bivalvia market covers the following areas:

Bivalvia Market Sizing

Bivalvia Market Forecast

Bivalvia Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Camanchaca SA

Future SeaFoods Inc.

Glenmar Shellfish Ltd.

High Liner Foods Inc.

Joe Pattis

Seafood Co.

Ocean Choice International

Pacific Seafood Group

PEI Mussel King

Slade Gorton and Co. Inc.

Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc.

The Great Little Harbour Seafood Co. WILD OCEAN AQUACULTURE LLC

Future

SeaFoods Inc:

The company offers Bivalvia such as the Atlantic or American Oysters.

