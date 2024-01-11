Day 96 Of Genocide: Dozens Killed By Israeli Forces In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others were injured, in missile and artillery shelling and gunfire by the Israeli occupation forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip, on the 96th day of the aggression against Gaza.

Local sources said that six civilians were killed and others were wounded by bullets from Israeli occupation forces stationed on the coastal road in the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza City. They were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital, west of the city.

15 civilians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of Israeli warplanes bombing with a missile an inhabited house belonging to Nofal family, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The majority of them were transferred to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Deir al-Balah camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, causing dead and wounded who were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Israeli occupation artillery shelled violently and intensively the eastern and southern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and dozens were killed and wounded, the majority of whom were displaced from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery also bombed Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the middle of the Gaza Strip, killing at least twenty civilians, the majority of whom were children, women, and the elderly.

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation targeting a house belonging to the Asalia family in the town of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli gunboats fired dozens of rocket shells towards citizens' homes in Al-Waha and Sudaniya areas and the outskirts of the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City and off the central sea and south of the Strip, resulting in dozens of injuries.

The toll of dead and wounded as a result of the Israeli bombing in the central Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours reached 58, and dozens of wounded.

The Israeli air, land and sea aggression against the Gaza Strip continues, leaving more dead and wounded among civilians and major destruction of homes, buildings, apartments, property and infrastructure.