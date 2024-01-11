(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Image Sensors 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Image sensors are integral components of various imaging and vision systems including cameras. They are semiconductor devices capable of converting incoming light photons into electrical signals that form digital images. Advances in image sensor technologies are enabling new imaging applications across consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, security, medical, and more verticals.

The Global Market for Advanced Image Sensors 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global image sensor market and emerging technologies shaping its future. It evaluates market size, growth forecasts, key trends, drivers and challenges across image sensor types, end-use applications, regions and leading companies. The report examines advanced image sensor technologies like on-sensor AI, quantum sensors, event-based vision and flexible sensors. It profiles innovations in materials like perovskites, graphene and quantum dots that promise better image quality and form factors. Technology benchmarking and application impact assessment is provided for innovations in dynamic vision, lensless imaging, nanophotonics, miniature spectrometers and sparse/efficient sensing.

Application analysis is provided for smartphones, automotive, machine vision, medical imaging, surveillance, drones and more. Regional market growth is quantified for North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Latin America. Profiles of 60 companies leading next-gen image sensor development are included.

Insight into CMOS, 3D, infrared, spectral, thin-film, x-ray, miniaturized and wavefront sensors is provided. Market data covers historic (2018-2021) and forecast (2022-2035) revenues. Challenges around adoption, standards and computing trade-offs are explored.

With detailed market data and technology benchmarking, this report enables product developers, investors and imaging companies to identify growth opportunities, emerging applications/capabilities, partnership opportunities and market threats.

Report contents include:



Global image sensor market size and forecasts to 2035, segmented by type, application, region

Analysis of trends in improving image quality, on-sensor intelligence, size/cost optimization

Overview of innovations in materials like perovskites, quantum dots, graphene for sensors

Profiles of 60 companies leading development of advanced CMOS, 3D, infrared and other image sensors. Companies profiled include Hefei Haitu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., MantiSpectra, Omnivision, Onsemi, Panasonic, Qurv Technologies, Samsung Electronics, SK hynix Inc., Spectricity and SWIR Vision Systems.

Technology analysis of emerging sensing methods - quantum, spectral, dynamic vision, lensless

Benchmarking of SWIR, hyperspectral, flexible X-ray, event-based and wavefront image sensors

Applications in smartphones, automotive/ADAS, machine vision, medical imaging, surveillance

Market data and growth drivers for image sensors in smart building, drones, biometrics

Regional demand growth in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America

Historic and 10-year forecast market revenues globally and for key sensor applications

Impact of trends in autonomous mobility, Industry 4.0, precision medicine on image sensors Partnership opportunities, IP activity, strengths/weaknesses of leading sensor vendors

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 The global image sensor market

2.2 Advanced image sensor technologies

2.2.1 Improving image quality

2.2.2 Greater intelligence

2.2.3 Size/form factor

2.2.4 Cost optimization

2.2.5 On-sensor AI technology

2.3 Market trends

2.3.1 Smartphone Cameras

2.3.2 Automotive and Mobility

2.3.3 Machine vision and Industrial Inspection

2.3.4 Medical Imaging

2.3.5 Video Surveillance and Security

2.3.6 Biometrics

2.3.7 Drones

2.4 Pricing trends

2.5 Global Market Size and Growth Projections

2.6 Competitive landscape

2.7 Market growth drivers

2.8 Market and technology challenges

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 Technology description

3.2 Materials Innovation

3.3 Types of advanced image sensors

3.3.1 CMOS Image Sensors

3.3.2 3D Image Sensors

3.3.3 Infrared and Spectral Image Sensors

3.3.4 Thin film photodetectors

3.3.5 Flexible x-ray image sensors

3.3.6 Quantum image sensing

3.3.7 Miniaturized spectroscopy

3.3.8 Event vision sensors

3.3.9 Wavefront imaging

4 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

4.1 Smartphone Cameras

4.1.1 Market overview and trends

4.1.2 Global market revenues to 2035

4.2 Automotive Cameras and ADAS

4.3 Machine Vision and Industrial Imaging

4.4 Medical and Scientific Imaging

4.5 Security and Surveillance



5 COMPANY PROFILES (60 company profiles)

A selection of companies includes



Hefei Haitu Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

MantiSpectra

Omnivision

Onsemi

Panasonic

Qurv Technologies

Samsung Electronics

SK hynix Inc.

Spectricity SWIR Vision Systems

