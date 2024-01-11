Introducing INOMICS AI Tools - For Economists And Economics Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INOMICS AI Tools

INOMICS AI Tools - Practice Questions

INOMICS launches two new AI tools, allowing readers to summarize articles and generate practice questions from INOMICS educational material.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INOMICS, the education and careers platform for economists, has launched two new AI tools for economists. These tools are enabled across all of INOMICS' content pages – Blog, Advice, Teach, and Economics Terms A-Z and can be found on each article page.The AI Summary tool allows INOMICS users to quickly summarize any article on inomics. This can be useful to help any reader understand the gist of an INOMICS article before diving in deeper, or to quickly bring up the main points of the article.The second tool, AI Practice Questions, is aimed at economics students using INOMICS learning resources, for example the INOMICS Economics Terms A-Z. The AI can generate unique multiple-choice questions based on any article page, so students can check their understanding of a topic.INOMICS has an in-house development team, and is in the process of building further AI-based tools for economists, economics students, and INOMICS users, for release later in 2024.About INOMICSINOMICS is an online platform that helps students and researchers in economics reach their academic and professional goals. This is achieved through the provision of a personalized feed of opportunities, of jobs, courses, programs, and grants, updated daily and tailored to match users' own specified ambitions. With an expert community of over 500,000 academics and students from around the world, INOMICS has a proven track record of helping its members take that next step in their economics career.Subscribe to receive publications, contests, career opportunities or other news from INOMICS. By subscribing you confirm that you have read and accepted our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.Are you an advertiser?Customer Newsletter

Sumeyye Alpay & Cecilia Barreto

INOMICS

...