(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Metal Powder Market is supposed to arrive at USD 6.96 billion by 2022, developing at a CAGR of 7.1% and 12.05 billion at 2030
Metal Powder Market Set to Surpass USD 12.05 Billion by 2030, Fueled by growing application in the automotive industry Developing at a CAGR of 7.1%,Metal powders find extensive applications in processes such as thermal spraying, plastic filling, and the production of sintered parts, among various other uses.”
- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The rising utilization of iron powder and increasing demand for structural components in various applications represent some of the key factors driving the Metal Powder Market growth.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Metal Powder Market generated USD 6.96 billion in 2022, grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, and reach USD 12.05 billion by 2030 over the forecast time of 2023-2030.
Buy Now Complete Report Of Metal Powder Market@
Market Analysis:
Additive manufacturing or 3D printing through powdered metal demand has been increasing due to strong functional properties, faster production, and high reusability. Several manufacturers have transitioned to optical dispersion and image processing particle characterizing devices, gaining the advantages of lower costs and higher data quality. The use of metal powders in the automotive sector is increasing due to the innovation of new complex components, cutting costs, and promoting sustainability. Metal powders are in high demand in the automotive sector due to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles. The application of metal powders in the aerospace sector helps to reduce aircraft weight, improving fuel efficiency.
Market Report Scope:
Metal powders are widely used in various applications, including welding, chemical processes, metallurgical processes, iron fortification, and friction, among others. The increased demand in key industries such as batteries, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, and machinery manufacturing will be the primary driver for the growth of this market. The significant growth of the metal powders market worldwide can be mainly attributed to the remarkable expansion of the manufacturing sector in established and emerging nations. Additionally, the rise in research and development expenditure, technological advancements, and the substantial increase in aerospace and automotive production capacities have also contributed to the growing global demand for metal powder.
Segment Analysis:
By type, the ferrous type segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to its properties such as high heat transmission and ductility. By End-users, The aerospace sector reported a significant revenue stake in the total metal powder market.
Get a Sample Report of Metal Powder Market @
Market Segmentation:
By Raw Material:
. Virgin PET
. Recycled PET
By Type
. Ferrous
. Non-ferrous
. Others
By Application
. Transportation & logistics
. Industrial
. Construction
. Electrical & electronics
. Others
By Production Method
. Physical
. Chemical
. Mechanical
By Compaction Technique
. Cold Compaction
. Hot Compaction
By Metal
. Scrap/Recycled metals
. Ore/Pure metal
By End Users
. Aerospace
. Aviation
. Energy
. Medicine
. Other
Key Regional Development:
The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest volume share of 35% in 2022, primarily from the automotive and aerospace industries. North America is expected to grow at a significant growth rate from 2023 to 2030. The increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles has decreased the demand for various sintered parts in transmissions and engines.
Key Takeaways:
. A rise in the manufacturing output of industrial and automotive components is estimated to generate demand for metal in these industries.
. The intensifying need for lightweight components in the automotive industry has offered stimulus for the growth of the global metal powder market.
Recent Developments:
. In Nov 2023, HP Inc a significant announcement regarding its strategic collaboration with Sandvik AB, a renowned company based in Sweden. The purpose of this collaboration is to introduce cutting-edge materials, including superalloys and 316L stainless steel, to HP's revolutionary Metal Jet Additive Manufacturing technology.
. In Sept 2022, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Japan, released its ADMUSTER® C21P nickel-base alloy powder for metal Additive Manufacturing.
. In July 2021, Burloak Technologiesannounced the opening of a second additive manufacturing facility in Camarillo, California, to complement its Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence.
. In May 2021, Rio Tintosuccessfully developed and tested a steel powder designed for 3-D printing applications at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.
Key players:
Some of the prominent players operating in the global metal powder market are Sandvik AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Hoganas AB, GKN Plc., Rio Tinto, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, American Chemet Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, and Metaldyne performance Group Inc.
Table of Content
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market
7. PEST Analysis
8. Emulsion Metal Powder Market Demand By Raw Material:
9.Emulsion Metal Powder Market Demand By Type:
10 Metal Powder Market Demand By Application:
11 Metal Powder Market Demand By Metal:
12 Metal Powder Market Demand By Compaction Technique:
13 Analysis
14. Company Profiles
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
carry
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN11012024003118003196ID1107708064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.