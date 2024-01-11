US rebellion instigator gets prohibition

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, one of the alleged instigators of the United States Capitol riot, Ray Epps, has been sentenced to just a year's probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in a restricted area. Despite his prominent role in the unrest, Chief District Judge James Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Epps must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a USD500 restitution fee.



The sentence stands out as remarkably lenient when compared to other defendants involved in the January 6 riot, some of whom received custodial sentences of two decades or more. Epps' sentencing has reignited suspicions about his potential connection to law enforcement agencies, particularly as he was allowed to "phone in" to the sentencing hearing.



Epps gained notoriety for encouraging rioters in footage posted on social media by fellow Stop the Steal protesters, both on the day of the riot and the night before. In one clip, fellow demonstrator Tim Gionet, also known as YouTube streamer Baked Alaska, initiated a chant of "Fed!" accusing Epps of being a federal agent. The court's decision and the subsequent reactions on social media have fueled speculation about the extent of government involvement and potential undercover operations during the Capitol riot.



Critics argue that the disparity in sentencing, with Epps receiving probation while others face lengthy imprisonment for lesser offenses, highlights the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the events of January 6. The controversy surrounding Epps' case raises broader questions about the role of law enforcement and potential informants in the Capitol riot and its aftermath.



