For Jeannette Muñoz, Films Do Not End When They're Finished

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Born in Santiago in 1967, Jeannette Muñoz External link studied Visual Arts at the University of Chile before accepting a scholarship in Paris during the 1990s. She was then predominantly working with photography.

In her first experiences with film, she used a portable Super 8 camera to make animations, documentaries and whatever else she could explore. It wasn't until 2001, when she began using a Bolex 16mm camera, that she developed her own authorial style.

The lighter and more versatile camera allowed her to propose new ways of observing the action of time in specific ecological environments.

It was then that she decided to return to Chile to film the neighbourhood she grew up in in Santiago, El Cortijo. That was the beginning of what she calls open-process work: the shooting of a film doesn't follow a pre-determined schedule, many of her works are ongoing projects.

External Content Back home, to and fro

Filming her childhood environment came naturally to her.“I kept thinking of what I had left behind when I emigrated to Europe, so everything I filmed had an autobiographical nature: my street; the people I had always known. This is how my first open-ended project was born on which I have been working for more than 20 years,” she says.

“I started filming and the material was accumulating. At first, I wasn't worried about how to exhibit it. I had many forms in mind for my films and many ideas of how to show them.” In 1998, Muñoz moved to Switzerland, but she has never stopped travelling to Santiago.