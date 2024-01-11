Ukrainians in UK instructed to enlist in army service

(MENAFN) In response to a recent government decree, Ukrainians residing abroad, including those in the United Kingdom, are now required to register for military service, as announced by the Ukrainian consulate. The directive stipulates that Ukrainian nationals must register for military duty "in case of staying outside Ukraine for a period of more than three months." New arrivals are instructed to present themselves at Ukrainian diplomatic institutions within a week of entering Britain, according to the consulate's statement.



While there are currently no penalties for non-compliance with military registration, the consulate clarified that rumors of withholding consular services from those who do not sign up are unfounded. However, the situation may evolve if such provisions are incorporated into the new mobilization law currently under consideration by the Ukrainian parliament.



Batkivshchyna party MP Vadim Ivchenko, a member of the parliamentary committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, previously warned that Ukrainians residing abroad who fail to register for military service could face denial of consular and banking services under the proposed law. The outcome remains uncertain, as the provisions are subject to the parliamentary voting process, scheduled for the first reading on Thursday.



Introduced late last year, the mobilization law proposes several measures to strengthen the military, including lowering the draft age from 27 to 25 and eliminating exemptions for certain categories of disabled individuals. As the debate on the legislation unfolds, concerns are raised about the implications for Ukrainian expatriates and their obligations to the country's military service.





