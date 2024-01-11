EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Evonik Relies on End User Services of DATAGROUP

Pliezhausen, 11 January 2024. Evonik, a globally leading specialty chemicals company, relies on the expertise of IT service provider DATAGROUP when it comes to the support of some 30,000 IT workstations. The contract of roughly three years with an extension option will start in the spring of 2024. As a globally operating enterprise in specialty chemicals, smooth operation of the IT workstations is essential for Evonik. Starting in 2024, the company therefore relies on the end user services of DATAGROUP. The IT service provider will then assume responsibility for some 30,000 IT workstations worldwide, which includes Germany and other European countries, but also China, India, Singapore and the USA. The service range comprises the service delivery management, client services as well as field support. “In Evonik we have gained an international customer and again show our strength in inorganic growth”, explains Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.“We focus on long-term and collaborative customer relationships. This agreement does not only underline the quality of our services but also opens possibilities for further growth and a more intensive partnership with Evonik in the future.” URANO, which has been part of DATAGROUP since 2021, will be responsible for operational implementation and assumes leadership.“In view of the above, this agreement also demonstrates the successful integration of our agile operational entity, which completes the next steps in its development under the umbrella of DATAGROUP”, emphasizes Sebastian Schmalenbach, Managing Director of URANO. DATAGROUP covers the full breadth of corporate IT operations with the CORBOX services portfolio. Customers select services from the modular system that are best suited to their needs, ranging from individual modules such as end user services to the entire IT services portfolio. The modular character as well as the strategic focus on high-quality services and long-term partnership enable the company to generate good cross and upselling potential and recurring revenues. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Investor Contact Anke Banaschewski

