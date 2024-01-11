EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 122 MW from Denker & Wulf AG in Germany

Hamburg/Sehestedt, January 11, 2024 . At the end of 2023, Denker & Wulf, one of the leading onshore wind farm developers in Germany, placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply and install 20 wind turbines for three projects in northern Germany. The orders also include Premium Service contracts for the maintenance of the turbines over a period of 15 years. In Schleswig-Holstein, the 67.5 MW "Gönnebek I+II" wind farm is being built in the Segeberg district with a total of twelve turbines, eleven N149/5.X turbines and one N133/4.8. The Group will also supply one N149/5.X and one N163/6.X for the 12.7 MW "Schönermark" wind farm in the Uckermark district in Brandenburg. Denker & Wulf has further ordered six N163/6.X turbines for the 42 MW Oederquart-Wischhafen wind farm near Stade in Lower Saxony. Installations are scheduled to begin at the end of 2024. "Nordex gives us the confidence to realize our project needs, which has enabled the strong deal flow for more than 30 turbines in 2023. As a result, we can seamlessly build on last year's commissioning record and enter another promising wind year 2024 with momentum" says Torsten Levsen, CEO of Denker & Wulf AG. The turbines will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Nordex' "BNK-Ready" solution for needs-based night-time marking and an ice detection system. In order to meet all requirements in terms of sound and shadow casting, as well as to take into account the extensive species protection, the turbines can be operated with different power modes and are equipped with shadow flicker and bat modules. Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central & Managing Director Germany of the Nordex Group, says: "We are delighted that our high-performance wind turbines will replace older, smaller turbines as part of two repowering projects. This is important for the energy transition in Germany. We would like to thank Denker & Wulf, who have been with us for many years and who have once again placed their trust in us. With these new orders, we will further strengthen our position as one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the region."

About Denker & Wulf AG Denker & Wulf AG is one of the leading wind farm developers in Germany – the roots of the company's first projects date back to 1991. With the experience of more than 890 installed wind turbines and an installed capacity of 1.8 GW, 230 employees at six locations develop viable solutions for onshore wind energy. Our range of services covers all aspects of a wind energy project, from the project planning of entire wind farms to the repowering of existing turbines and technical and commercial wind farm management. In the field of marketing wind power, we think beyond the electricity exchange. We are also driving the energy transition in photovoltaics with holistic concepts and tailor-made solutions.

The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 44 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2022 generated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 9,000. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact person for press:

