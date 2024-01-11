Eurobattery Minerals Announces Next Step For Plant At Its Finnish Battery Mineral Mine



The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“EBM”,“Eurobattery” or“the Company”) is announcing process design for the concentration plant at its battery mineral mine project in Hautalampi. Eurobattery Minerals is the majority owner of the Hautalampi project. “I am very pleased to see that our battery mineral project in Finland is progressing. Along with finalising the environmental permit process in Q1 2024, the development of the concentration plant is vital in our work to supply responsible battery minerals from our Finnish mine and thus make Europe less dependent on conflict minerals”, said Roberto

García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The concentrator for refinement will consist of a comminution circuit (crushing and grinding), copper flotation concentrate production, nickel-cobalt flotation concentrate production, sulphur removal and tailings handling. Hautalampi concentration plant is designed to produce annually 21,000 tonnes of Ni 7%/Co 1.9% concentrate and 5,000 tonnes of Cu 25% concentrate during the anticipated 12 years of mining at the site. The designed capacity of the plant is 500,000 tonnes per annum. To get a visual update of the Hautalampi battery mineral project and the concentration plant, please take a look at the following video: LINK TO HAUTALAMPI VIDEO

