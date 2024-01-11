               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eurobattery Minerals Announces Next Step For Plant At Its Finnish Battery Mineral Mine


1/11/2024 4:14:51 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)


EQS-Media / 11.01.2024 / 07:35 CET/CEST

The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“EBM”,“Eurobattery” or“the Company”) is announcing process design for the concentration plant at its battery mineral mine project in Hautalampi. Eurobattery Minerals is the majority owner of the Hautalampi project.

“I am very pleased to see that our battery mineral project in Finland is progressing. Along with finalising the environmental permit process in Q1 2024, the development of the concentration plant is vital in our work to supply responsible battery minerals from our Finnish mine and thus make Europe less dependent on conflict minerals”, said Roberto
García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

The concentrator for refinement will consist of a comminution circuit (crushing and grinding), copper flotation concentrate production, nickel-cobalt flotation concentrate production, sulphur removal and tailings handling. Hautalampi concentration plant is designed to produce annually 21,000 tonnes of Ni 7%/Co 1.9% concentrate and 5,000 tonnes of Cu 25% concentrate during the anticipated 12 years of mining at the site. The designed capacity of the plant is 500,000 tonnes per annum.

To get a visual update of the Hautalampi battery mineral project and the concentration plant, please take a look at the following video:

LINK TO HAUTALAMPI VIDEO


About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit

for more information. Feel free to follow us on
LinkedIn
and
Twitter
as well.


Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ...


Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ...


Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042
255

E-mail: ...


End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

11.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1812419


End of News EQS Media

MENAFN11012024004691010666ID1107708049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search