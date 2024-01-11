EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating

Lenzing again receives top sustainability ratings from MSCI and SAC Higgs FEM

11.01.2024 / 09:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing again receives top sustainability ratings from MSCI and SAC Higgs FEM



With an”AA“ rating, Lenzing is among the top eight percent of the industry worldwide First SAC Higgs FEM verification delivered excellent results

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading global supplier of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has once again been recognized for its sustainability performance and its active contribution to transforming the industry towards a circular economy. The rating agency MSCI awarded Lenzing an“AA” rating for the third time in a row, placing Lenzing among the top eight percent of rated companies in its peer group. In addition, Lenzing participated for the first time in the SAC Higgs FEM verification to assess the environmental impact of product manufacturing at its sites and achieved excellent positive results.

According to the rating agency MSCI, Lenzing continues to lead the way among global companies in terms of governance structures. In addition, MSCI highlights Lenzing's leadership in implementing strong initiatives to mitigate the risk of environmental liabilities associated with the release of toxic pollutants and highlights its strong water stewardship program, which includes a water risk assessment. The confirmation of the“AA” rating from MSCI ESG enables Lenzing to further reduce its interest expense. In November 2019, Lenzing placed a bonded loan in the amount of around EUR 500 mn, which is linked to the company's sustainability performance. In line with its commitment under the bonded loan, the company will donate the entire interest expense it saves thanks to the“AA” rating to a social-ecological project.

“I am proud that Lenzing is among the top eight percent of the world's most sustainable companies. At Lenzing, we are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to a circular economy model. This approach is firmly anchored in our strategy and corporate values. I am therefore particularly pleased about the MSCI rating and that we as the Lenzing Group have also achieved excellent results in the SAC Higgs FEM,” says Stephan Sielaff, CEO of the Lenzing Group.

SAC is an alliance of the apparel, footwear and textile industries in which Lenzing is an active member. Lenzing has achieved outstanding results in the Facility Environmental Module (FEM) assessment. The Higgs FEM is a revolutionary tool for assessing the environmental impact of product manufacturing in factories and provides a clear picture of the environmental impact of a facility. Every stage of the production process is captured with this tool - from water consumption and waste management to the use of chemicals and energy. This not only identifies hotspots for improvement, but also reduces redundancies, mitigates risks and creates a common language for communicating sustainability to stakeholders.

By November 2023, all Lenzing sites, with the exception of the sites in Brazil and Thailand, which are however scheduled for 2024, have completed the first external verification of the module with excellent results. With almost 20,000 participating companies from different sectors of industry, which achieved less than 50 percent in total average in 2023, Lenzing sites achieved verified scores of more than 70 percent to 95 percent.



Photo download : -p

PIN: v3tBcHfJjpck



Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone



+43 7672 701 2743

E-mail



...

Web







Corporate Sustainability:





Krishna Manda

Vice President Corporate Sustainability

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria





Phone

+43 7672 701 3417

E-mail

...

Web











About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.



The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the“Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022

Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes

Number of employees (headcount): 8,301



TENCELTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, REFIBRATM, ECOVEROTM, LENZING MODALTM, LENZING VISCOSETM, MICROMODALTM and PROMODALTM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.



11.01.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1812823



End of News EQS News Service