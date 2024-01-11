India Pushes For Faster USFDA Inspections, Lifts Ban On Shrimp Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN) India is advocating for faster USFDA inspections of its pharmaceutical companies and the removal of a ban on shrimp exports at the India-US Trade Policy Forum.

Additionally, discussions include addressing export controls for high-tech products, reinstating Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) status for better access to the US market, and improving trade relations.

Despite efforts by the Biden administration, the GSP benefit has not been restored.

With bilateral goods trade exceeding USD 69 billion, India and the US are working to eliminate trade obstacles.

The Indian government aims to establish India as a global pharmacy, making swift USFDA clearances for pharmaceutical exports a top priority.

In response to a backlog caused by post-Covid inspection delays, officials propose digital or physical inspections, recognising the significance of the US market for Indian pharmaceutical exports.

These initiatives align with the broader goal of enhancing India-US trade ties and fostering cooperation in critical sectors.

(KNN Bureau)