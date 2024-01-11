Adani, Tata And Arcelormittal Lead Charge With Billions In Investments At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 11 (KNN) The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, on its inaugural day, witnessed a series of investments announced by various private companies, both domestic and international.

CEO of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has disclosed plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in a Green Energy Park over the next five years.

In a commitment to drive the transition towards green energy in the country, Adani further declared that his group would contribute approximately USD 100 billion over the next decade, creating over 1 lakh job opportunities, reported ET.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran has outlined the establishment of a semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, scheduled to commence operations this year.

Additionally, the Tata Group is set to build a 20-gigawatt lithium-ion battery factory in Sanand, the state's automotive hub, within the next two months.

ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal has also announced plans for his company to construct the world's largest single-location steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 24 million tonnes by 2029.

Welspun New Energy Limited has declared a substantial commitment of ₹40,000 crores towards their green hydrogen and ammonia initiative in the state.

Yotta, a partner of the global chip manufacturing giant Nvidia, also proclaimed to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Gujarat's GIFT City, slated to become operational before the conclusion of March.

In addition to this, several other private companies, including Paytm, Reliance, and Suzuki, have also unveiled significant investment projects on the opening day of the summit.

