Entrepreneur Expands Family Trucking Business Through Amazon Partnership

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Jan 11 (KNN) Amarnath Banik, a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Guwahati, significantly expanded his family trucking business by partnering with Amazon.

Starting with a fleet of 50 trucks and 60 drivers, his collaboration with Amazon's trucking partner program propelled the business to 200 trucks and 250 drivers.

The partnership not only transformed the family's trucking business but also garnered a stellar reputation for navigating the unique challenges of the northeast region.

Amarnath's entrepreneurial journey began in 2006 when he joined his family's successful trucking business. Recognising the potential of serving the growing online retail sector, he established collaborations with e-commerce companies. The turning point came in 2019 when he joined Amazon's trucking partner program, leading to significant business expansion.

Operating in three established routes across the northeast region, Amarnath's logistics network covers 13 cities. Despite challenges such as landslides and heavy monsoon rains, Amazon's trucking partners overcome obstacles with local ties, skilled drivers, and a robust contingency plan.

Amarnath, through his partnership with Amazon, has not only grown his business but also enhanced safety measures for drivers using technology-driven solutions. His wife plays a crucial role in handling the company's finances, showcasing a collaborative entrepreneurial journey.

The release emphasises Amarnath's determination, collaboration, and the boundless possibilities of technology in entrepreneurship, backed by Amazon's support.

(KNN Bureau)