Oakridge Bachupally Hosts Inaugural Alumni Meet 2023: A Celebration Of Legacy, Excellence, And Global Impact

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Oakridge International School , Bachupally hosted its inaugural Alumni Meet 2023 with warmth and pride, uniting former students, faculty, and staff in a vibrant celebration of shared experiences, achievements, and the enduring legacy of the school.



Principal, Baljeet delivering the inaugural speech(Left), Students with parents at the Alumni meet(Right)





The event commenced with an inspiring address by Principal

Ms. Baljeet Oberoi , who remarked, "This Alumni Meet is a testament to the lasting impact of Oakridge Bachupally. Witnessing our alumni excel across diverse fields fills us with immense pride. Oakridge has not just been a school; it has been a guiding force, shaping thought leaders and instilling values of integrity, innovation, and global citizenship that remain relevant throughout one's life."





The Felicitation Ceremony, led by senior faculty member Sreedhar Mannam, honoured the remarkable accomplishments of Oakridge alumni. Sreedhar expressed, "It's heartening to see our former students excel in various domains. Their success reflects the collective effort of our dedicated faculty and the nurturing environment at Oakridge Bachupally."





Navya Kukreja , an alumna of Oakridge Bachupally who is currently studying at VIT, stated, "Being part of this event and witnessing the accomplishments of Oakridge alumni has been truly inspiring. It's a reflection of the values and opportunities Oakridge provides."





Simran Panda , an accomplished alumna now pursuing astronomy and global studies at the University of North Carolina, expressed gratitude, saying, "Oakridge equipped me with the skills and confidence to pursue my academic aspirations. The exposure to events like Model United Nations ignited my passion, and I'm grateful for the platform that propelled me to the University of North Carolina."





The evening concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event. The festivities continued with an energetic party, fostering camaraderie and joy among the community of alumni.





The Oakridge International School Bachupally Alumni Meet 2023 stands as more than a reunion; it embodies the school's unwavering commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead, innovate, and make a positive impact on the world.





About Oakridge International School Bachupally

Oakridge International School Bachupally is a premier international school ranked among the top 3 international schools in Hyderabad and first in the Northwest Zone in the Times School Ranking 2023. The school is part of Nord Anglia Education, a global family of 75 schools in 33 countries. Oakridge offers a world-recognized IB and CBSE curriculum, providing students with a solid academic foundation and the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. Oakridge is committed to providing a holistic learning environment that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and global citizenship.





