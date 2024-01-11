IEA, Japan Envoys Discuss Aid, Interaction

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The head of the Islamic Emirate's Political Office in Doha and the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan have discussed issues of bilateral importance.
Suhail Shaheen wrote on X that he met Takuyoshi Kurumaya in the capital of Qatar on the current situation in Afghanistan.
Humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, rehabilitation of drug addicts and projects in support of growers also came up for discussion.
Shaheen said the importance of global interaction with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also figured at the meeting.
