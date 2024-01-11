ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL), A Community-Driven Meme Revolution, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL) on January 11, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ANIMAL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL)?

Animal Army (ANIMAL) is a revolutionary memecoin, launched on the Binance Smart Chain. It embodies the essence of meme magic and the power of anonymous communities and meme enthusiasts. Animal Army is more than just a cryptocurrency; it's a symbol of decentralized finance and community-driven initiative. Designed to reach every corner of the earth, it represents a commitment to financial freedom and equal opportunity for all investors, without any restrictions or centralized ownership.

Why ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL)?

Animal Army stands out as the epitome of meme culture in the cryptocurrency space. Its philosophy aligns with the true spirit of DeFi and memecoins, offering a trading platform where everyone is treated equally. It's a project that thrives on community involvement, ensuring no blacklisting of buyers, no taxes, and complete transparency. Animal Army is committed to developing its own DeFi wallet and introducing a unique cryptocurrency, further strengthening its position in the market and providing more value to its holders. This makes Animal Army an attractive investment for those who believe in the power of community and decentralized finance.

About ANIMAL ARMY (ANIMAL)

Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 ANIMAL

Token Type: BEP-20

Animal Army is set to become the most famous meme of all time. It is a testament to the power of meme magic, driven by a strong and anonymous community of enthusiasts. The project is not just about trading a cryptocurrency; it's about embodying a movement that showcases community magic and decentralized finance. Animal Army operates under the true philosophy of DeFi and memecoins, ensuring a fair and open market for all. With a commitment to no blacklisting of buyers, no taxes, and no centralized ownership, it empowers its community to take control, making it a unique and powerful player in the cryptocurrency space.

