CES 2024: ANGEL's Space Master Whole House Water Solution Unveils The Smallest Whole House Water Filtration System

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From January 9 to 12, CES 2024 unfolded at the renowned Las Vegas Convention Center. ANGEL, the expert in high-end purifier from China, garnered global media and industry attention with its newly launched Space Master Whole House Water Solution, reaffirming its leading position in global water purification technology.

It's reported that with 36 years of expertise in water purification, ANGEL's products are presented in 65 countries worldwide, earning high trust from a vast consumer base. At CES 2024, ANGEL unveiled the Space Master Whole House Water Solution, a highly integrated compact product that secured the 'World's Smallest Whole House Water Purification System' world record certification from WRCA. This solution not only caters to expanded whole house water purification and softening needs but also takes up minimal space, allowing for more flexible installation. It provides users with a more convenient and healthier whole house water purification solution. At CES 2024, the product received extensive attention from the media and users at home and abroad.







Besides the grand introduction of new products, ANGEL set up various sections within the booth, featuring a home water purification experience area, a commercial product display area, and a core water purification technology area. These areas exhibited household products, including the ANGEL X-Tech Whole House Water Purification System and the T3 Countertop Water Purifier, as well as commercial products like the Commercial Kitchen Water Filtration System, Sparkling Water Maker, Coffee Machine, and Freestanding Water Purifier. ANGEL also exhibited the three core technologies: the Long-Lasting Reverse Osmosis Membrane, APCM Sterilization Technology, and UVC-LED Sterilizer, showcasing ANGEL's cutting-edge achievements in water purification technology.







It is reported that thanks to its filtration precision of 0.0001 microns and water purification effectiveness for up to 8 years without any degradation, the Long-Lasting Reverse Osmosis Membrane secured the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva and the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Nuremberg. ANGEL integrates cutting-edge water purification technology into its product applications, providing users with a healthier drinking water lifestyle.

From kitchen water purification to whole house water purification, ANGEL continuously enhances its product line to provide users with an exceptional water purification experience and caters to consumers' needs across various scenarios, including personal hygiene, laundry, bathing, and dishwashing. We look forward to ANGEL's future innovations, further spearheading the global advancement of water purification technology and create a more convenient, time-saving, and space-efficient water purification lifestyle for consumers worldwide.