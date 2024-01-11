Bank Of Korea Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged For Eighth Straight Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea's central bank maintained the key interest rate for the eighth straight session Thursday, amid concerns over a weak economic recovery and slower-than-expected inflation moderation.

"In a widely expected decision, the Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.5 percent", (Yonhap) News Agency reported.

This marked the eighth straight time that the BOK has stood pat following rate freezes in February, April, May, July, August, October and November. The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023.

