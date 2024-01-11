Chris Christie Drops Out Of US 2024 Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he is getting out of the US 2024 presidential campaign.

"Its clear to me tonight that there isnt a path for me to win the nomination," Christie told voters at an event. "Which is why Im suspending my campaign for president of the United States."

Christie is not expected to make any endorsement now, said a source familiar with the campaign.

