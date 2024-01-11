Chinese FM: Moscow And Beijing Should Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Moscow and Beijing should call for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of fighting in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

During a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last night, Minister Wang said that both China and Russia should continue to beef up communication and coordination, and urge for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He stressed the need to ensure smooth delivery of humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip and make joint efforts for restarting the two-state solution.

China firmly believes that Russia will be able to successfully complete its important domestic political agenda, and maintain national stability and development, Wang said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that as two responsible major countries, China and Russia should strengthen strategic communication, build more strategic consensuses and carry out more strategic cooperation on the future of mankind and the world.

Wang said China fully supports Russia, which assumes BRICS chairmanship this year, in hosting a successful BRICS summit, and stands ready to make joint efforts with Russia to enhance the international influence of BRICS and lift BRICS cooperation to a new level.

