India's reduced Russian crude imports indicates financial realities amid geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) In a notable shift reflecting evolving economic dynamics and geopolitical considerations, India's acquisition of Russian crude oil has dwindled to its lowest volume in 11 months, as indicated by the most recent data available. This downward trajectory comes against the backdrop of intensified Western pressure, particularly in the context of the Ukraine crisis, which has led to complex ramifications for global oil markets and strategic alliances.



Since the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approximately two years ago, India had strategically capitalized on discounted Russian crude, procuring hundreds of millions of barrels. This tactical move not only enabled substantial cost savings amounting to billions of dollars for India but also inadvertently contributed to bolstering Russia's financial resources amidst wartime expenditures. Interestingly, this positioned India as the second-largest purchaser of Russian crude, trailing only behind China, signaling India's prioritization of national interests over adherence to international sanctions targeting Moscow.



However, the landscape has witnessed a discernible transformation, influenced by multifaceted factors impacting global oil dynamics. Analysts point to a confluence of developments, including the OPEC+ alliance's curtailment of production levels and escalating demand from China, as pivotal factors contributing to an uptick in the price of Russian crude. This escalation in cost has subsequently diminished the allure of Russian oil for Indian refineries, culminating in reduced purchase volumes. Specifically, data from the global energy trade intelligence platform Kpler reveals that Indian refineries procured approximately 1.45 million barrels of Russian oil per day last month. This figure represents a notable decline, marking the lowest acquisition rate since January of the preceding year and reflecting a 16 percent contraction compared to the volumes observed in November.

