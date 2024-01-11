Industrial Lubricants Market Set To Surpass USD 89.40 Billion By 2030 Driven By Global Industrialization Wave

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Lubricants Market was valued at USD 68.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 89.40 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trade Activities and Rapid Industrialization drives the expansion of Industrial Lubricants Market .According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Industrial Lubricants Market, valued at USD 68.95 billion in 2022, is poised to reach a staggering USD 89.40 billion by 2030. This growth is projected at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.MARKET DYNAMICS:Opportunities:. Hybrid Electric Vehicles' Growing Demand.Drivers:. Surging Usage of Grease in Industries.. Smooth Functionality Enhancements.. Productivity Boost.Restraints. Limited Smoothening Degree.Emerging Trends:. Witnessing the Rise of Potential Markets.Buy Now Complete Report Of Industrial Lubricants Market@Market Report Scope:In emerging economies like India, South Africa, Japan, and Brazil, robust industrial growth has increased demand for high-quality industrial lubricants. Stable industrial output in these markets is expected to sustain the demand for industrial lubricants, with India leading in process oil consumption. The composition of these lubricants, including base oils like synthetic, mineral, and biobased oils, coupled with additives, contributes to their enhanced performance and protection against degradation. The market is witnessing a shift towards biobased lubricant oils, driven by environmental concerns and the desire to reduce reliance on non-renewable sources. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by increased automotive production, infrastructure development, and manufacturing demand. The automotive sector, in APAC region experiences rapid growth due to the applications of lubricants in this sector.Market Analysis:The rising demand for finished goods, coupled with the need for increased production capabilities, has driven manufacturers to rely on machinery automation. Emission standards, evolving engine technology, and norms addressing carbon footprints in emerging economies like China and India are key drivers. Changing consumer lifestyles and the adoption of Western living standards boost the demand for processed and frozen foods, fostering the growth of the processed foods market. However, environmental concerns pose challenges. Stringent regulations on contamination and pollution, along with issues related to the disposal of used lubricants, restrain market growth. Environmental hazards associated with mineral and synthetic base oils, such as pollution and rising crude oil prices, further complicate the landscape.Segment Analysis:By product Type, In 2022, hydraulic fluids dominated the market, owing to their applications in construction equipment, cranes, loaders, and more.By End-Use Industry, the automotive segment held a significant share in 2022. Lubricants play a crucial role in various automotive applications, driving the market's growth.Get a Sample Report of Industrial Lubricants Market @Market Segmentation:By Oil Type. Mineral Oil. Synthetic Oil. Polyalphaolefins (PAO). Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG). Esters. Group III (Hydro cracking). Bio-based OilBy End-Use Industry. Construction. Metal & Mining. Cement Production. Power Generation. Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing). Chemical. Oil & Gas. Textile. Food Processing. OthersBy Product Type. Hydraulic fluid. Metalworking fluid. Gear Oil. Compressor Oil. Grease. Turbine Oil. OthersKey Regional Development:Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2022, with well-established end-use industries in emerging economies fueling demand. In North America and Europe, despite relative industrial stagnancy, the demand for oilfield chemicals and modernization of industrial machinery are driving growth.Key Takeaways:. Stringent regulations and increasing environmental concerns restrain the market's growth.. Rising demand for oilfield chemicals propels the market in North America and Europe.. The automotive sector stands as a dynamic force propelling the robust expansion of the Industrial Lubricants Market.Recent Developments:. In August 2023, Valvoline Global introduced a new portfolio of 4-stroke Full Synthetic Premium Motor Oil for marine and powersports.. ExxonMobil announced a nearly INR 900 crore investment in a lubricant manufacturing plant in Raigad in March 2023.. Idemitsu developed a new "E AXLE and Electric Parts Cooling Oil" for electric and hybrid vehicles in 2023.. LUKOIL launched a new lubricant selection service in December 2022, known for its high accuracy in accordance with manufacturer recommendations.Key players:The Key Players are ExxonMobil, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Fuchs Petrolub AG, Valvoline, Lukoil, Petronas, Gazprom Neft, Pertamina,Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c., PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Limited & Other Players.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Industrial Lubricants Market Demand By Oil Type9.Emulsion Industrial Lubricants Market Demand By End Use Industry10 Industrial Lubricants Market Demand By Product Type11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

