Tunes From Two Cities Presents The Music Of Seattle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to the Emerald City, where nature's bounty embraces Seattle. This vibrant metropolis has also seen the rise of industry giants like Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks. In CGTN's music series, "Tunes from Two Cities," tenured violinist with the Oregon Symphony Li Yuqi adapts Beethoven's "Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major" as the theme of the city to perfectly illustrate Seattle's diversity. Join us on this musical odyssey as Li Yuqi pens a love letter to Seattle with her violin.



To find the music and sounds that best embody the spirit of Seattle, Li Yuqi visits the Pike Place Market located in the city's downtown. To Li, this farmers' market provides her with endless inspiration. She remarks, "It gives you a lot of possibilities to explore Seattle's culture and vibe, through food, drinks, music, local business and people."



"The music that can best represent the city of Seattle is the type of music that can create big musical contrasts, but still keep a good balance," Li adds. She adapts Beethoven's "Violin Sonata No. 8 in G major" as the theme of the city to illustrate Seattle's diversity.



CGTN's music-themed "Tunes from Two Cities" series takes viewers on a journey to explore metropolises in China and the United States and experience their local cultures and lifestyles. In this episode , renowned pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin and tenured violinist with the Oregon Symphony Li Yuqi embark on a journey of musical creation to Hangzhou and Seattle, respectively, to interpret the spiritual essence of each city.

Tunes from Two Cities

