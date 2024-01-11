The EDGE Economic Development Project BOONVILLE, INDIANA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Edge Hotel

A New Era for Boonville: The EDGE Project Promises Jobs, Growth, and Innovation

Clint Roos, P.E., Vice-President.

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heavenly Hands Property Services, Inc., Jerry Bridges, (...) with Renco-USA, Karlie LaCroix (...), both of Jupiter, FL., in conjunction with Desimone Consulting Engineering and the team working with Danilo Nanni,(...) of Miami, FL, Boyatt Design, and specifically Tony Boyatt of Blue Ridge, Georgia, along with NASG Solutions and Doug Jorgenson's team,(...), from MN, are pleased to announce several additions to our team that will help make The EDGE Development the true“crossroad of Indiana” a local success story.

"The Edge project is a God send to the City of Boonville as well as Warrick County and the Region. There is so much potential for our citizens to benefit from this investment. I, as Mayor, truly feel blessed to be able to work with Heavenly Hands moving this opportunity forward. Again, the City of Boonville is holding the“Golden Ticket”. The City will continue to evolve taking on another new look with Heavenly Hands as a partner." Mayor Charlie Wyatt.

In today's update, there is exciting news to share about the project's expansion. Several partners and EPCs have recently joined, bringing their valuable expertise and contact information to enhance the collaboration. Among the new additions is Midwestern Engineers, Inc., who have become a part of the local development team.“Midwestern Engineers, Inc., is excited to be part of The EDGE design team. As a longtime partner with the City of Boonville, we understand the local and regional economic value of this transformative project.” Clint Roos, P.E., Vice-President.

The project is further enriched by the addition of Danny Korakas with Texzon Utilities(texzon) (...) along with Clarke Energy USA, Vishnu Barren )(clarke-energy) these two companies will partner with us to provide clean energy and efficient waste solutions for the project. They are committed to The EDGE development to utilize local labor and trades to create over 200 construction and project related jobs and 100 permanent jobs and 40 part time jobs once fully operational. The development will provide sustainable regional and local economic growth as well as provide a significant boost to the local economy in and around Boonville.

The EDGE development is comprised of a multi-faceted vision and is expected to include a 75,000 square foot state-of-the-art Event Center, 140 key hotel, parking garage, multiple retail stores, restaurants, fire training center, 65+ and veterans' condominiums and an entertainment district. The district will also be home to a bowling alley, mini golf, batting cages, air soft range, axe throwing, boulder climbing, amphitheater, and more. The EDGE is a green project designed to generate revenue, education, and training as well as hosting conventions and events. The green initiatives will be spearheaded by Texzon Utilities and Clarke Energy USA. The design phase of this project, including the main hotel and convention center, is already in progress with Anthony Boyatt, principal, at Boyatt Design as well as with Desimone engineering and Renco USA to ensure that our structures are designed and built to meet or exceed seismic and wind load requirements for the Boonville area.

The EDGE will be releasing photos and information the week of January 15th.

