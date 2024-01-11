Rhea Space Activity Joins Manufacturing Technology Centre For Spacecraft And Quantum Laser Communications Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Wilson (left), head of engineering, Rhea Space Activity UK, and Ken Young (right), chief technology officer, Manufacturing Technology Centre, add RSA's name to the member wall at the MTC, Coventry, England, Dec. 14, 2023.

From left: Rhea Space Activity employees Samuel Lee, CFO, Elliott Hughes, quantum engineer, Michael Wilson, head of engineering, and Josh Baumann, guidance, navigation, and control engineer, attend RSA's MTC induction event at the MTC, Coventry, England,

COVENTRY, ENGLAND, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Rhea Space Activity announces its official partnership with the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), by becoming a Tier 3 MTC member.RSA began working with the MTC earlier last year and this partnership demonstrates RSA's ongoing commitment to the UK space economy.“We look forward to leveraging the MTC advanced manufacturing capabilities to aid in us developing spacecraft and quantum laser communications capabilities for our UK and US Government customers,” said Shawn Usman, astrophysicist and chief executive officer, RSA.“The MTC offers businesses an opportunity to develop military and intelligence technologies in a secure and collaborative environment, which is critical for national security focused businesses like ourselves.”As a Tier 3 member, RSA will have access to the MTC network, an extensive library of research and development resources and a seat at the quarterly technology advisory board.The MTC was established in 2010 as an independent Research & Technology Organisation with the objective of bridging the gap between academia and industry.RSA established a UK team in 2023 to continue building partnerships in the UK space industry.###About Rhea Space Activity, Inc.Rhea Space Activity is a visionary team of scientists and engineers specializing in reliable navigation and secure communication technologies in challenging operational environments. Founded in 2018, RSA is headquartered in Washington, DC with a wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom.For more information, please visitMedia Contact:

