Bihar School Cooks Mid-Day Meal With School Benches As Fuel, Probe Ordered

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bihar education department has ordered a probe into allegations that wooden benches for students has been used as fuel to cook midday meal in a government school in Patna district.

A Times of India report stated that the probe was ordered after a video went viral on social media. The video that belongs to Upgraded Middle School, Korhar under Bihta block in Patna district became viral on social media.

According to the report, the school authorities permitted using school benches for the purpose of cooking mid-day meal as they did not have the financial means to gain fuel.

The ToI report describes the video, where it is reportedly shows a woman pushing the school bench inside the burning earthen oven to cook meal. The video also shows a big cooking pot atop the burning stove and something cooking inside apparently to be served to the students to reports, average 1.18 crore schoolchildren eat midday meal in schools every day in Nitish Kumar governed Bihar September last year, around 50 school children complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming a mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district, Bihar to Dr Sudha Jha, the children had complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about\".The Bihar education department had earlier this month announced they would initiate strict action against government teachers taking private tuition Education Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) K K Pathak, in a letter to district magistrates on Monday, asked them to take written undertakings from all private coaching centres under their jurisdiction that \"no government school teachers will take classes in their institutions\".

MENAFN11012024007365015876ID1107708001