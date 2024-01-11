Parliament Budget Session To Take Place From January 31 To February 9: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Parliament Budget session is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 9, according to media reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget for FY25 on February 1.President Droupadi Murmu will address both houses on the opening day, which officially marks the beginning of the budget session in the parliament.

In the interim budget, there might be a proposal to double PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for female farmers which might cost the government an extra ₹12,000 crore. It is anticipated to be revealed in the budget on February 1, the report said.

This budget, in contrast to previous years, will be an interim budget instead of a complete one because the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for two or three months from now.

The ruling government presents the interim budget to parliament in an election year or when there isn't enough time for a full budget. The entire yearly budget will be drafted by the new government that takes office following the elections year, instead of a lengthy Economic Survey like previous years, a brief report on the status of India's economy is anticipated to be presented for 2024–25 before the interim budget on February 1.The finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the second and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants from various ministries and departments ahead of the Budget session likely to commence in the last week of January would be the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the general elections and the government would seek expenditure approvals of Parliament for four months till July 2024 through a vote on account second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing Budget session, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund have been granted.

