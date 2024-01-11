NYC Court Tells Biden Administration To Reply To Plea By Indian Charged With Plot To Kill Khalistani Terrorist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, a New York court has mandated the Joe Biden administration to address a motion put forth by attorneys representing Indian national Nikhil Gupta. The motion seeks access to materials pertaining to charges against Gupta, who is implicated in an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

US District Judge Victor Marrero issued the order, stating, "On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order."

Gupta, a 52-year-old Delhi-based businessman, was apprehended in June in connection with an alleged thwarted plot to eliminate Pannun, who has been designated a terrorist by the Narendra Modi government. The charges against Gupta include murder-for-hire, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, with a similar maximum sentence, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew G Olsen.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India rejected a plea from an unidentified family member of Gupta, seeking consular access and legal aid for the arrested individual to challenge his indictment and extradition. The apex court deemed it a sensitive matter and emphasized that the Government of India would decide on the appropriate course of action, respecting the jurisdiction of the foreign court.

India has acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and is investigating the matter. Gupta's family had moved the top court, alleging that he was kept in isolation and subjected to the consumption of meat and pork against his will.