Shah Rukh Khan Requests Mani Ratnam For A Film Says, 'I Will Dance On Top Of A Plane On Chhaiya Chhaiya'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan recently won CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 award. The actor was present at the prestigious awards ceremony, accepting the honor from the distinguished jury. This was Shah Rukh Khan's first media appearance since 2019 after his son Aryan Khan was arrested. Indian director Mani Ratnam was also part of the award ceremony and received the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2023 award in the Entertainment category.



Shah Rukh Khan requests Mani Ratnam for a film



To everyone's amazement, Shah Rukh Khan, who collaborated with Mani Ratnam on 'Dil Se', begged for a film with him. He asked, "Mani sir, what now? Everything is out in the open now. I'm requesting, begging, and telling you all the time. Do a film with me, I vow, and I will dance on top of a plane on 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' if you let me."

Later, when the event was finishing up, Shah Rukh Khan joked with Mani Ratnam, "Thank you, Mani Sir, for the film!" March, I will be there. Morning shift, 2 p.m."

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 films

The Bollywood superstar had a stellar 2023, with three major movies, two of which 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'

broke multiple records. His third film, 'Dunki', was likewise a success. 'Pathaan' has proven to be a watershed moment for Yash Raj Films, grossing a staggering Rs 543.05 crore in India and Rs 1,050.3 crore globally, breaking a new box office record of Rs 1,000 crore.