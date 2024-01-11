Asia's Largest Thematically Curated Global Science Festival Kerala To Begin On January 15; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience are organising the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), which is scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 15 at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival, described as a curated event“that explores science through art” on January 15. The GSFK 2024 is Asia's largest thematically curated science exhibition. It is a unique platform that aims to bring together scientists, artists, students, and science enthusiasts worldwide to celebrate science.

The Aim of the Science Festival:

1. Encourage scientific thinking, advance the community as a knowledge society, and disseminate the objectivity, methodology, and philosophy of science.

2. Establish a forum for the public, academics, and scientists to communicate and reframe science as a way of life.

3. With an interdisciplinary approach to better science communication, celebrate the union of science and art.

Tickets and various packages are available from Rs 100 to Rs 11,500 to witness the wonders of the Global Science Festival. The ticket price is Rs 250 for those above 18 years of age.



A full viewing of the exhibition will

take

roughly eight hours. Thus, to

watch in two days, a Rs

400

ticket is also available. Tickets for children aged 10 to 18 cost Rs 150 for a single day and Rs 250 for two days. Children under the age of 10 enter free of charge. Special packages are also available for children travelling in groups from their schools.

A group of 30 students and two teachers will get tickets for entry only at the rate of Rs.100 per person. The package, which includes entry and lunch, costs Rs 200 per person. A package including breakfast, lunch and evening tea is available for 400 rupees.



Another attraction is the Class A package, which includes accommodation in a three-star hotel, breakfast, lunch and dinner and a two-day ticket to the festival for Rs 6,500 per person. The same package is available for a family of two adults and two children for Rs 11,500. A Rs 4000 per person for class B package will also be available which includes stay at a homestay, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a festival ticket for two days. The same package is available for a family of two adults and two children for Rs 10,000. There is a gift-a-ticket package for Rs 750 which includes a fresh-up facility, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and one-day festival entry.



The festival has five add-on ticketed exhibitions with restricted visitor access only. Each add-on ticket is priced at Rs 50 each. All five add-on tickets are available for Rs 200 when booked together. Two packages are available for tending and night skywatching which is the main attraction of the festival. The package includes accommodation in a tent, meals, sky-watching guided by experts from the Science and Technology Museum, the festival ticket for two days and add-on tickets for special exhibitions at the festival. The package for four persons is priced at Rs.10,000 and the package for two persons is priced at Rs.7500. Tickets can be booked through Federal Bank and the website Tickets can be purchased directly from the counters set up at the festival venue. Tickets can also be booked by scanning the QR code available on GSFK's social media pages.

