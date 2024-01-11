Shah Rukh Khan Talks About Son Aryan Khan's Arrest And Lessons He Learnt, 'Be Hopeful, Honest Storyteller'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, who recently received an honor for Indian of the Year 2023 has spoken out against the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in 2021. While Shah Rukh had a blockbuster film last year, he has minimized his involvement with the media and has only spoken directly to his followers via social media. When Shah Rukh got a special award on Wednesday, he spoke about the difficult circumstances his family has faced in recent years and the lessons he has learned from them.

Shah Rukh Khan on Aryan Khan's arrest

"The previous 4-5 years have been quite the roller coaster for myself and my family. I am sure some of you are also affected by Covid. The majority of my flicks bombed. experts began penning my death knells. He then addressed his "personal" troubles, likely referring to Aryan's incarceration in 2021 during the Cordelia cruise cocaine bust.

Aryan, who had been imprisoned for about a month, was eventually absolved of all charges.

Shah Rukh Khan stated, "On a personal level, a few troublesome and unpleasant things occurred, to say the least, which taught me a valuable lesson. Be quiet, extremely quiet, and work hard while maintaining dignity. When you think everything is well, life comes out of nowhere and hits you." He went on to say, "But this is the time when you need to be the hopeful, honest storyteller." He concluded his address by referencing a statement from his film 'Om Shanti Om', meaning that if there isn't a happy ending, it only indicates that the tale is still to be told.

Aryan Khan's case

On October 3, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and six others during a raid on an alleged rave party on a cruise liner. Khan was caught as part of an investigation into an alleged international drug ring.