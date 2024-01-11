Republic Day Tableau Controversy: Former Karnataka CM Urges Proactive Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a press statement on Wednesday, Bommai reminisced about his government's efforts in the past, mentioning successful interactions with the Union Defence Minister to secure a slot for Karnataka's tableau. He advised Siddaramaiah to follow suit and not resort to blaming the Center. "It is essential to make efforts rather than leaving it to fate," Bommai emphasized. Bommai responded to Siddaramaiah's disappointment regarding Karnataka's tableau not being selected for the Republic Day parade.

Siddaramaiah, in a press statement, conveyed his disappointment and hinted at discrimination by the central government. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B.Y. Vijayendra countered Siddaramaiah's stance, stating that the rejection of Karnataka's tableau is not a deliberate act of malice. Vijayendra clarified that the tableau selection process is transparent, and the central government does not harbour any bias against the state.



He accused Siddaramaiah and the state government of shedding "crocodile tears" and portraying the central government as adversarial in all matters. The Defence Ministry supported Vijayendra's stance, issuing a clarification on the tableau selection process. The ministry maintains a transparent approach in the selection process, ensuring no discrimination. The ministry has initiated a three-year plan to provide equal opportunities to all states and Union Territories on Republic Day, selecting 16 states for this year.



The Defence Ministry's statement outlined that 28 states, including Karnataka, had signed an agreement, and the selection committee chose 16 states transparently. An alternative platform called 'Bharat Parv' at the Red Fort complex from January 23 to 31 has been offered to those states, including Karnataka, that were not selected. This move allows non-selected states to showcase their tableaus and cultural heritage.

The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Punjab, Siddaramaiah and Bhagwant Mann respectively, have accused the central BJP government of discrimination for not including their states in the list of selected states and union territories this time.