Kerala: Man Arrested For Extorting Money By Creating Fake Facebook Profile In Pathanamthitta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A man was arrested for extorting money by creating fake Facebook profiles in the name of a woman and establishing relationships with people. The Aranmula police arrested Satish Japakumar from Thiruvananthapuram. A young man from Kozhencherry was the victim of fraud. The accused trapped the young man through Facebook and extorted Rs 23 lakh for various purposes.

The police stated that the young man received a request from the account of Vandana Krishna. After becoming friends on Facebook, they started chatting. The accused contacted the youth by saying his name was Vandana Krishna and that she could not speak.

Later, the accused also established a relationship with the complainant on WhatsApp under the false name Vasudevan Nair, claiming to be the girl's father and a retired SP. All this happened at the same time.

The police found that the accused had stolen about Rs 23 lakh over four years for various needs. The accused convinced the victim that by giving him the money, the private college in Pathanamthitta could be upgraded to serve as a study center for Madras University. The accused personally came to Pathanamthitta and obtained various documents.

The police said that Satish left the home 12 years ago. He was living in Ernakulam for 3 years claiming to be a Chartered Accountant. The investigation found that he had also allegedly cheated a man from Kozhikode by faking fake job promises.

Aranmula Police Station Inspector CK Manoj, SI Maraya Aloysius, Nujum, Vinod Kumar, Senior Civil Police Officers Saleem, Nasser Ismail, Tajuddin, Sunajan, Rajagopal, and Jithin Gabriel, under the direction of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief V Ajith IPS caught the accused.