Tea Lovers Beware: Fake Tea Powder Network Exposed In Bengaluru's Nelamangala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The authorities have uncovered a network selling counterfeit tea powder in Nelamangala, a city on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The illegal operation came to light when Hindustan Unilever company officials tipped off the police about suspicious activities in the area.

The Madanayakanahalli police, acting on the information, raided a clandestine factory involved in the production of fake tea powder and Surf Excel detergent. The accused, identified as Boomram, Madhu Singh, Vikram Singh, and Shivakumar, were caught red-handed filling fake tea powder into branded packaging.

The illicit factory, nestled on the outskirts of Nelamangala, was reportedly producing fake brands that were being distributed not only in Bengaluru City but also in the surrounding rural areas, Kolar, Ramnagar, and other districts. The police seized packing machines and mixing equipment used in the production process during the raid.

Tea powder and detergent products worth lakhs of rupees were confiscated, shedding light on the extensive scale of the operation. Authorities suspect that the fake products may have already reached unsuspecting consumers in the market.

A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station against the accused, who now faces charges related to the production and distribution of counterfeit goods. The discovery has made consumers question the authenticity of the products they have purchased.