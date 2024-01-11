Karnataka: Massive Corruption Allegations In HSRP Implementation, Rs 700 Crore Scandal Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Vehicle Number Plate Manufacturers and Sellers Association President, SN Jitendra, has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, alleging corruption amounting to Rs 700 crore in the implementation of High Safety Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles purchased before January 1, 2019.

The complaint asserts that officials in the Transport Department, tasked with ensuring public benefit, have allegedly abused their positions. This has led to a situation where owners of approximately two crore old vehicles are compelled to purchase HSRPs at inflated rates, resulting in systematic embezzlement of public funds.

The grievance emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation into these allegations, urging authorities to take appropriate action against those involved in the purported corruption.

According to the standard procedure, blank registration plates for both old and new vehicles should be procured directly from HSRP manufacturers. Dealers are then expected to imprint the registration numbers on these plates before selling HSRPs to owners of older vehicles. However, the complaint alleges a deviation from this protocol, leading to the imposition of exorbitant charges on owners of old vehicles.

The complaint suggests that by bypassing the established procedure, a gross violation of legality is occurring, resulting in the exploitation of vehicle owners who are being charged higher prices for HSRPs.