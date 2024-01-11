Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah: 7 places to visit in the UAE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Burj Khalifa to Palm Jumeirah are 7 places to visit in the UAE, showcasing the nation's blend of modern marvels and rich heritage. Marvel at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, relish the cultural grandeur of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and experience opulence on Palm Jumeirah

The iconic Burj Khalifa is tallest building in world and offers stunning panoramic views of Dubai. Visitors can take an elevator to the observation decks on 124th or 148th floor

This architectural masterpiece is one of the largest mosques in the world. It features stunning white marble, intricate Islamic design

One of the largest shopping malls globally, Dubai Mall is not just a shopping destination but also a hub for entertainment. It houses an indoor ice rink, an aquarium

An artificial archipelago in the shape of a palm tree, Palm Jumeirah is a luxurious resort area with upscale hotels, beachfront villas, and high-end shopping

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World is an indoor amusement park dedicated to the famous Italian car manufacturer. It features thrilling rides, racing simulators

Explore the historic heart of Dubai in Al Fahidi, where you'll find narrow lanes, traditional wind-tower architecture, and a contrast to the city's modern skyline

For a taste of the desert landscape, head to the Liwa Oasis in the Empty Quarter (Rub' al Khali). This vast expanse of sand dunes offers a unique desert experience